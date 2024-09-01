Things Worth Remembering: Conversation Is an Art

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column “Things Worth Remembering,” in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. Scroll down to listen to Douglas reflect on why his late friend, the philosopher Roger Scruton, was such a wonderful conversationalist.

One aspect of oratory I have not yet touched on in this series is the most common: the art of conversation.

Everyone has their own criteria as to what makes a good conversation. Wit is important, obviously. A delight in some higher or lower gossip is a personal preference of mine. The ability to listen as well as to talk, clearly; to be able to receive and not just transmit. But if I had to identify one thing that makes a conversation artful, it would be the capacity to play gracefully with ideas.

There is a place for passionate disagreement, of course, though I tend to think it should be reserved for public forums. I find it slightly disagreeable when anyone goes full-pelt over the dinner table, though on such occasions, as my friends would probably attest, I’m capable of putting my armor back on and gearing up for a fight.