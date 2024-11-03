Things Worth Remembering: Whoever Loses, They Should Lose Like Nixon

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column, “Things Worth Remembering,” in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. Scroll down to listen to Douglas reflect on the speech Richard Nixon made upon recognizing that he had lost the 1960 presidential election.
Maintaining The Free
Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
- Unlimited Articles including weekly columns
- Early access to live events
- Access to the comments section
Already have an account? Sign in
Close Guidelines
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .