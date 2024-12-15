Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column, “Things Worth Remembering,” in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. Scroll down to listen to Douglas reflect on J.K. Rowling’s 2008 commencement speech at Harvard University.

Many of the people I have written about in this column are no longer with us. And too often, we treasure people only after they have gone. So this week: a reminder that it is important to appreciate the remarkable people we do have.

One of those people is J.K. Rowling. In recent years, she has become a figure of some controversy. Not for any real reason, but because we live in an era where things that are self-evidently true are denied by maniacs who are then flattered by cowards. In any case, Rowling is not—and should not be—a figure of controversy. She is simply the most brilliant and successful writer of our age.

As recently as 2008, it was possible for Rowling to be invited to give a commencement address, and for her to receive a standing ovation. At that point, Ivy League students had not yet been programmed into absurdity and so they simply had the good fortune to listen to her. She began by making her audience laugh.