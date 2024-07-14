Things Worth Remembering: How to Respond to an Almost-Assassination

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s Things Worth Remembering, in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. This week, in light of yesterday’s news, we are bringing you two speeches from two former American presidents after attempts on their lives.

I was in Baltimore about to go onstage when I heard the news out of western Pennsylvania.

I felt sick to my stomach and uncharacteristically speechless.

This is a column that is meant to elevate words—the tools we use in a civilized society to air divergent views, to spar, and, ultimately, to resolve our political disputes. It is born of the hope that the things we say can deepen our democratic commitments and preempt bloodshed.