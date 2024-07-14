FOR FREE PEOPLE

Yesterday evening’s attack on Donald Trump is reminiscent of the shootings of Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt—Douglas Murray for The Free Press.
Bloodstained shirt worn by U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, photographed following an assassination attempt by New York saloon keeper John F. Schrank on October 14, 1912 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

Things Worth Remembering: How to Respond to an Almost-Assassination

Yesterday evening’s attack on Donald Trump is reminiscent of the shootings of Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt—and their pitch-perfect response.

By Douglas Murray

July 14, 2024

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s Things Worth Remembering, in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. This week, in light of yesterday’s news, we are bringing you two speeches from two former American presidents after attempts on their lives. 

I was in Baltimore about to go onstage when I heard the news out of western Pennsylvania.

I felt sick to my stomach and uncharacteristically speechless. 

This is a column that is meant to elevate words—the tools we use in a civilized society to air divergent views, to spar, and, ultimately, to resolve our political disputes. It is born of the hope that the things we say can deepen our democratic commitments and preempt bloodshed.

