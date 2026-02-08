The Free Press
Watch: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy to Celebrate the Right to Laugh
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Josh Kaplan
Josh Kaplan is a digital editor at The Free Press, based in London. He was previously Head of Digital at The Jewish Chronicle.
Tags:
Community
Work
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice