After the video of Sahar Emami, the Iranian news anchor in full chador diving for cover mid-rant as an Israeli bomb struck her studio, the most viral clip of the 12-day war was brought to you by a man who did his damnedest to prevent it: Tucker Carlson.

On his podcast, Carlson responded on air to the first reports of Iranian strikes on the U.S. airbase in Qatar. “Ugh, this is just sad on every level,” he said, placing his hand on his heart. After reading the initial report of the strike from Axios, Carlson said he was praying for America and “I hope that people who have audiences will be responsible, will remember that, like, life is short, you’re going to have to give an account.”

Leaving aside the hereafter, Carlson might consider some accounting in the here and now. In the run-up to the war, Carlson predicted nothing short of World War III if Israel or America attacked Iran. He laid that out in a June 5 X post attacking Fox News host Mark Levin after Levin met with the president. “A war with Iran would amount to a profound betrayal of [Trump’s] supporters. It would end his presidency,” Carlson assured his 16 million followers on X. “The first week of a war with Iran could easily kill thousands of Americans. It could also collapse our economy, as surging oil prices trigger unmanageable inflation. Consider the effects of $30 gasoline,” he predicted.