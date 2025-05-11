One of the reasons I think it’s so hard to write about parenting is that every cliché is true. Your heart lives outside of your body; you get to relive your childhood; you have no time for yourself; you always smell slightly of vomit, at least at first. And the minute you meet this tiny person, a desperate race against the clock begins: to make the world better before your kids launch into it without you.

What more is there to say?

As our brilliant contributors have shown us: a lot.

This Mother’s Day, we’re bringing you seven essays, old and new, about mothers and motherhood. Among them: Raina Raskin on realizing you don’t have to be special to be a mom; Liz Wolfe on realizing you don’t need to have your life “sorted,” either; Madeleine Kearns on the Americans trying to boost the birth rate; and Coleman Hughes on losing his mom at a young age. We start with a new essay by mother-to-be Keturah Hickman about her decision to raise children simply, away from the city and the trappings of modernity.

“I want to impart the traditions I grew up with to my child,” she writes. “To love the world, too, not for licentious pleasures but rather because it is a gift.”

Sometimes it seems we live in a culture that undervalues both children and the people who raise them. (I felt this acutely last weekend as I changed our 9-month-old on the tile floor of a restaurant without a changing table.) But I’m proud to say that, at The Free Press, we are doing our bit to solve the fertility crisis. My colleagues have birthed 10 babies since the company was born (two of those babies are my roommates). Right now, two reporters named Madeleine are pregnant.

So: Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms at The Free Press, especially my wife, and to all of you, too. —BW

The Beauty of Being Bland Keturah Hickman Keturah Hickman was born at home, in rural Missouri, to parents who didn’t believe in birth certificates or Social Security numbers and went on to have 11 more kids. On the cusp of becoming a mom herself, Keturah plans to raise her child in the same way: away from the trappings of modernity, immersed in a simple life. Read full story

How Did Having Babies Become Right-Wing? Madeleine Kearns With birth rates in free fall, a ragtag movement is coalescing around one aim—to make America mate again—and last month it assembled in Austin, Texas, for the second annual Natal Conference. We sent Madeleine Kearns—who happens to be pregnant—to report: She found that most of the speakers were highly unusual, and also male, but she came back with a story about women who would be mothers: their hopes, fears, and frustrations. Read full story

How Motherhood Liberated Me Raina Raskin If you’re ambitious and grow up in America, you spend the first decade of your adult life trying to prove you’re special: on your college application, then on your résumé, then in the office. What happens if you then become a mother? “I felt like a useless cow,” writes Raina Raskin. But then something amazing happened. Her baby daughter smiled at her, and it shattered her obsession with being exceptional. Read full story

Bearing Jewish Children After October 7 Candace Mittel Kahn Almost a year after October 7, 2023, Candace Mittel Kahn was sitting in synagogue, listening to a congregant declare: “Jewish parents knowingly put their sons and daughters at risk simply by bearing children and binding them to Judaism.” At the time, she was pregnant with her third child, and the words stung, even though she understands the truth of them better than most. Read full story

My Mom Was Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Then She Got Better. Sean Fischer Throughout her yearslong battle with a set of terrifying, unexplained symptoms, Sean Fischer’s mom never stopped fighting. When the doctor told her to exercise, she stuck a note to the handlebars of her stationary bike: “Pedal harder, for your boys.” The battle ended with a miraculous recovery: a mother returned, to herself and her sons. Read full story

The Benefits of Being a Young Mom Liz Wolfe Many women believe they should only have children once they’ve built successful careers. Liz Wolfe disagrees. She became a mother at 26—young by the standards of Brooklyn, where she lived. While the older, wealthier moms in her circle obsessed over $300 sleep monitors and painstakingly researched feeding schedules, Liz found having less money liberated her from the pressure to be a perfect mother. Read full story

Coleman Hughes: My Mom—and the Case for Assisted Death Coleman Hughes Coleman Hughes was about 11 or 12 when his mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer, and he watched her slowly deteriorate. That experience, and his love for her, convinced him of one thing: No one should have to endure excruciating pain at the end of their life. Read full story

Parenting today is a mess of judgment, guilt, and TikTok advice. Thankfully, economist and best-selling author Emily Oster is here to cut through the noise. In The Free Press’s series Raising Parents, she tackles the hardest parenting questions—from what to do about phones to how strict or soft you should be—with straight talk, smart data, and interviews with 50+ top experts. If you want help raising good kids—and staying sane doing it—listen to the first episode below, and follow Raising Parents wherever you get your podcasts: