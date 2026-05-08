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The West Is on a Suicide Mission
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 13M
Gad Saad knows the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Here’s what we can do about it.

This week, a few news stories caught my attention.

Former congresswoman Katie Porter said she supports taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants during the Democratic California governor’s candidate debate.

Closed-circuit television cameras helped catch two men who violently attacked a 77-year-old man in Seattle, undermining Mayor Katie Wilson’s c…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Immigration
Crime
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