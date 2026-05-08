The West Is on a Suicide Mission

This week, a few news stories caught my attention.
Former congresswoman Katie Porter said she supports taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants during the Democratic California governor’s candidate debate.
Closed-circuit television cameras helped catch two men who violently attacked a 77-year-old man in Seattle, undermining Mayor Katie Wilson’s c…
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