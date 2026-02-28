The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Women
Books
Social Media
Love & Relationships
Gen Z
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
10m

After skimming today's fare, especially the desire of youth to chinamaxx, I can only say let us hope we never have a real Depression that forged the strength and courage and both the men and women of The Greatest Generation. Forget this Gen X ,Y or Z mumbo jumbo. We're moving simply towards GenD as in DGeneration( misspelling intended).

Reply
Share
Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
1h

As the US and Israel attacked Iran this morning and Iran responded with missiles, I hope the FP will be rapidly keeping people up to date on the situation.

It is worth watching Trump's video address (he is due to speak later today) https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/2027651077865157033

It is also reading the United Against Nuclear Iran's latest report -- a deep dive into the secretive Byat which is supposed to ensure the survival of the Khamenei regime. It shows exactly how this totalitarian regime operates. https://www.unitedagainstnucleariran.com/press-releases/exposed-khameneis-secretive-power-structure-built-to-ensure-regimes-survival

Anyway I hope and pray that the totalitarian regime of the Islamic Republic is seeing its final days and will be replace by something which serves the Iranian people and works to maintain true peace.

I look forward to the FP's coverage of this war.

Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice