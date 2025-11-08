The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Journalism
Music
Movies
Make a comment
Comments
3
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
11m

“When our columnist Larissa Phillips heard, this week, that Donna Godchaux, who once sang with the Dead, had died, she was transported to her tween years, when she’d wake up in her home in suburban Connecticut to find it overrun with velvet-clad teenagers talking about the origin story of Buddhism and doing backflips on the front lawn.”

———————————————

If I was President Trump I would expand the ICE raids to include these people. We don’t need them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
14m

“The legendary magazine writer Gay Talese recalls the six months he spent in the nude.”

—————————————————-

I wonder which political party Mr. Talese supports. We may never know!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice