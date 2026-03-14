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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Tags:
Celebrity
Art
Movies
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Lila McClelland's avatar
Lila McClelland
10m

Another uninspiring year of movies, a self- important cringe host who would not allow police to be called to his holiday party (even though it might have saved lives), and insufferable opinionated "celebrities" (ranging from the has beens to the no one's ever heard of them) in the audience and on stage. I'll pass on the Oscar broadcast.

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Antidisinfotarian's avatar
Antidisinfotarian
35m

The ledes answered the only question that mattered — why bother?

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