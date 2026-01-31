Welcome back to The Weekend Press! Today, our reporter Gabe Kaminsky drinks milk with RFK Jr. Suzy Weiss watches the much-maligned “Melania” documentary. River Page and Kat Rosenfield consider what two very raunchy TV series tell us about the state of the culture. And more! But first, Free Press book czar Jillian Lederman wants to introduce a remarkable excerpt from an upcoming tome about the stories we need to live well and rest in peace:
Think about the first story you were ever told. It probably began a simple way: Once upon a time. These four words have opened the door to thousands of fables and fairy tales—stories steeped in magic and wonder, meant to pass down the moral architecture of a flourishing society to generations of children.
But according to mythographer Martin Shaw, those stories are slipping away.
You may remember Martin from his essay, published on Christmas Eve, about how, one night several years ago, he found God in the woods. But long before that fateful day, he had been traveling the world bringing ancient myths to contemporary audiences, pushing back against a hyper-technological age that promises happiness through ruthless efficiency and instant gratification—often contradicting the wisdom of our most trusted stories.
Now, Martin has compiled those stories into a forthcoming book, Liturgies of the Wild, which is out Tuesday. We’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive excerpt today, tackling an aspect of life too many of us try to ignore: the end. There are those of us, Martin says, who spend all our time fearing death, chasing medical innovations and cosmetic interventions in desperate pursuit of immortality. A few days ago, our government gave the green light to the first human clinical trial of a therapy designed to literally reverse the aging process.
But if we look to ancient cultures, he writes, “the importance of not cheating death is a theme that rears up . . . time and again.” To show why, Martin begins his essay with the old tale of a young healer who tried to trick Death. . . .
📚 Read . . . I recently read The Children of Men by the English writer P.D. James, mainly because two writers I admire, Ross Douthat and Louise Perry, kept referring to it as prophetic. It’s set in 2021—which, given the book was written in the early ’90s, is THE FUTURE. In it, the world is in total demographic collapse owing to universal male infertility and sinister yet soft-mannered authoritarian rules in the UK, where the elderly are killed in a program of state-sponsored suicide. Lovely. I think I’ll read some nonfiction next, to cheer myself up. Probably Kathleen Stock’s upcoming book, Do Not Go Gentle: The Case Against Assisted Death.
📺 Watch . . . My husband and I have been on what can only be described as a total binge of Homeland, the show from the 2010s about the CIA starring Clare Danes and Inigo Montoya (a.k.a. Mandy Patinkin) from The Princess Bride. I won’t lie. It’s been a rough ride. Some real gems have died horrible deaths. Some incredible episodes have been followed by total duds. Danes’s character is the worst kind of crazy. But we just keep going back for more. Incidentally, lovers of the show may enjoy this hilariously accurate Saturday Night Live skit.
🍳 Eat . . . Okay, so I know this columnette (can I call it that?) is not exactly meant for recipes, but trust me on this, you’ll thank me. Get yourself some ground beef, honey, soy sauce, Huy Fong chili garlic sauce, and Terry Ho’s Yum Yum Sauce. Brown the ground beef in olive oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Add several large splashes of soy sauce, a couple of tablespoons of chili garlic, and a drizzle of honey. Once thoroughly cooked, serve the beef over rice with a side of roasted cauliflower and broccoli florets and a drizzle of Yum Yum Sauce. This is the perfect 15-minute dinner you never knew existed. You’re welcome.
🎵Listen . . . Parenting an infant, you become well-versed in the art of distraction. After a long drive to visit family out of state, we discovered that our baby girl is well-placated by ABBA: “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” “Fernando,” and “Dancing Queen.” Once the waterworks start, just crack out Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid, and you’ve just bought yourself at least 30 seconds.
Finally, we remember Emmy Award-winning comic actress Catherine O’Hara, who passed away yesterday at 71. For decades, O’Hara brought viewers joy and countless laughs through her iconic work in films like Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and more.
