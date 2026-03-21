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brianne fitzgerald's avatar
brianne fitzgerald
37m

Cupid should be renamed looking for HUMAN companionship

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TomTheBanjoGuy
1hEdited

WTF?

I’ve been subscribing to TheFreePress almost since the beginning because I enjoyed the serious news you selected, important news, and the comments were fairly rational. But the clap trap that I see on this particular day that apparently appeals to irrational “click on everything exciting and trendy” subscribers; well, if it continues, I will drop my subscription.

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