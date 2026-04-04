Welcome back to The Weekend Press! Today, Joe Nocera on why America chooses to shoot for the moon. Will Rahn makes the case for churchgoing—even if you’re not a believer. River Page prays for a Kristi Noem biopic. And: Imagine finding out your wife is cheating on you by stumbling across a review of her memoir.
But first: On the way to the butcher, farmers sometimes get cold feet.
If you’re celebrating Easter this weekend, perhaps there’s half a lamb in your freezer right now, waiting to be roasted. If you eat meat at all, you probably get it from a grocery store. But once upon a time, people would’ve been involved in the care and killing of the animals that fed them.
If anyone now understands what that’s like, it’s our columnist Larissa Phillips, who runs a small farm with her husband in upstate New York. When they first moved there, 12 years ago, they wanted to breed animals with the utmost care, then kill them with the utmost respect. “We knew it would be hard,” she writes. “I didn’t realize that every single animal would be fodder for this existential battle.”
Growing up in a city, she was fed stories like Charlotte’s Web and Babe, “morality tales” designed to make meat-eaters feel better, because in fantasy-farmland the very sweetest animals get saved from slaughter. But as a real-life farmer, she couldn’t afford to feed an animal that wasn’t pulling its weight.
Then along came a young ram with a little spot on his nose, who let kids eat out of his hand, and her husband said: “Let’s keep him.” And as a family they were forced to confront what happens when you fall in love with an animal that’s destined for the oven.
Knock Knock, It’s Cupid!
A fresh batch of ads from single Free Pressers is live on the site! Click here to meet a bike-riding cinephile in Düsseldorf; a “very” left-leaning graphic artist in Vermont; or a British expat and ex-military theologian working in tech.
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We’ve published plenty of other pieces this week worth catching up on, including Frannie Block’s rocket-watching dispatch from Cape Canaveral, and Freya India’s reaction to Meta being found guilty of profiting from kids’ distress:
How should you spend your weekend? We asked the aforementioned pewsitter Will Rahn for his recommendations…
📺 Watch . . .How did I not know about Shoresy until its fifth season recently dropped on Hulu? Created by and starring Jared Keeso, this Canadian sitcom about an aging minor-league hockey player is exceptionally crude. It also somehow has a heart of gold, and is high in the running for the funniest show made this decade. You now have 30 episodes to watch before the sixth season arrives next year.
⚾Go…to a baseball game. There’s a reason our national pastime may have once again secured its place as America’s second-most popular sport, and it’s not just because Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are doing their best impressions of Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. Get in a game or two this spring while the weather is nice and (almost) every team still has a shot at making a miracle run to the World Series. It’s practically a civic duty.
🍿See...Yes, it’s true: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a lonely science teacher turned Earth-saving astronaut, is both quite good and deserves to be seen on a big screen. It’s beautiful to look at, and while the plot is familiar—think Interstellar remade as a buddy comedy—it’s fun, well done, and a great excuse to hit up your local cineplex.
Last but not least, a beautiful thing to feast your eyes on: Our art director Clara Grusq recently visited The Frick collection and found herself especially moved by one of Anthony van Dyck’s most exquisite paintings: Lady Anne Carey, Later Viscountess Claneboye and Countess of Clanbrassil, circa 1636.
That’s all, folks! Have a great weekend.
Farmer’s rule #1. Never name livestock.
Will, I agree. Baseball is THE American game. I went to an opening day for the fifth straight year (in SF rather than up the #4 to The Stadium). This was the nation's first organized team sport, other than college crew for wealthy sons. It was the sport of shopkeepers, clerks, butchers and merchants, and some working-class ringers such as stevedores and construction workers. It was played by the aspirational city dwellers, then it moved along the new railroads to the small towns and farms. The wealthy sailed yachts, rowed, raced carriages, bred racehorses, rode to hounds. Union soldiers played baseball in camp, between horrible battles. It was not invented in Cooperstown. Go. Admire the green grass (at most ballparks now, instead of artificial turf), hear the distinctive sounds. Every pitch is an event. The faces of the players are not hidden by masks. The noise from the crowd is distinctive.