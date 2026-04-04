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Bob Gaston's avatar
Bob Gaston
1d

Farmer’s rule #1. Never name livestock.

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Jason R Gettinger's avatar
Jason R Gettinger
1d

Will, I agree. Baseball is THE American game. I went to an opening day for the fifth straight year (in SF rather than up the #4 to The Stadium). This was the nation's first organized team sport, other than college crew for wealthy sons. It was the sport of shopkeepers, clerks, butchers and merchants, and some working-class ringers such as stevedores and construction workers. It was played by the aspirational city dwellers, then it moved along the new railroads to the small towns and farms. The wealthy sailed yachts, rowed, raced carriages, bred racehorses, rode to hounds. Union soldiers played baseball in camp, between horrible battles. It was not invented in Cooperstown. Go. Admire the green grass (at most ballparks now, instead of artificial turf), hear the distinctive sounds. Every pitch is an event. The faces of the players are not hidden by masks. The noise from the crowd is distinctive.

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