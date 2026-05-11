The War Before the War: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Israel-Palestine

Most people with strong opinions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have never heard of the Arab Revolt of 1936–1939. That’s a problem, because it’s arguably the moment when the modern conflict took shape.
Historian and political analyst Oren Kessler spent five years researching this period, resulting in his book Palestine 1936, one of the only compr…
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article