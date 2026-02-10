The Villain in This New Thriller Is Nihilism

I first met the novelist Gregg Hurwitz in 2019, when I profiled him and two of his Hollywood writer compatriots for Vanity Fair.

Today, the eleventh novel in Gregg’s Orphan X series—about former super-assassin Evan Smoak—is being published. The novel, Antihero, touches on many themes we regularly report on here at The Free Press: digital culture, the pli…