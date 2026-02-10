The Villain in This New Thriller Is Nihilism

I first met the novelist Gregg Hurwitz in 2019, when I profiled him and two of his Hollywood writer compatriots for Vanity Fair.
Today, the eleventh novel in Gregg’s Orphan X series—about former super-assassin Evan Smoak—is being published. The novel, Antihero, touches on many themes we regularly report on here at The Free Press: digital culture, the pli…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment