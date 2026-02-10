The Free Press
Watch: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy to Celebrate the Right to Laugh
The Villain in This New Thriller Is Nihilism
Peter Savodnik
50M
Best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz reveals how the ‘psychopathic algorithms’ warping young men inform his latest book.
I first met the novelist Gregg Hurwitz in 2019, when I profiled him and two of his Hollywood writer compatriots for Vanity Fair.

Today, the eleventh novel in Gregg’s Orphan X series—about former super-assassin Evan Smoak—is being published. The novel, Antihero, touches on many themes we regularly report on here at The Free Press: digital culture, the pli…

Peter Savodnik
Peter Savodnik is senior editor at The Free Press. Previously, he wrote for Vanity Fair as well as GQ, Harper’s Magazine, The Atlantic, The Guardian, Wired, and other publications, reporting from the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, South Asia, and across the United States. His book, The Interloper: Lee Harvey Oswald Inside the Soviet Union, was published in 2013.
