The Strategic View from the Baltic Sea with General Michael Claesson

General Michael Claesson is Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces. I ask him: How did Russia’s annexation of Crimea change Sweden’s global strategy? Is Russia weaker than it appears? How strong is the American alliance with Europe? We discuss all this at a time when the landscape of war is rapidly and unpredictably shifting, the stakes are high,…
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