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The Strategic View from the Baltic Sea with General Michael Claesson
Aaron MacLean
48M
The Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces assesses the future of U.S.–European alliances.

General Michael Claesson is Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces. I ask him: How did Russia’s annexation of Crimea change Sweden’s global strategy? Is Russia weaker than it appears? How strong is the American alliance with Europe? We discuss all this at a time when the landscape of war is rapidly and unpredictably shifting, the stakes are high,…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Russia
Europe

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