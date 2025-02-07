For most of the 11 years Anson Frericks was a top executive at Anheuser-Busch InBev, its biggest brand, Bud Light, was America’s best-selling beer. Its marketing was aimed at guys who, no matter their politics, just wanted a cold beer and a good time. But like many companies, AB InBev changed in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the start of the pandemic. In a word, the company became “woke,” emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other social goals over profits and sales.

The culmination of this shift took place April 1, 2023, when it launched a social media campaign starring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The customer boycott that followed cost Bud Light its spot as the country’s most popular beer, a position it may never regain. As an AB InBev exec, Frericks had an insider’s knowledge of the debacle that unfolded. Here, in an excerpt from his new book, Last Call for Bud Light: The Fall and Future of America’s Favorite Beer, he offers a cautionary tale of putting politics before profits.

As you enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday, pay special attention to one of the 30-second ads that will be airing during the time-outs.