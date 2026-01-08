A fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday launched an immediate information war, in which politicians drew lines and exchanged accusations long before they knew the facts. From President Donald Trump down to Mayor Jacob Frey, the supposed authorities showed little interest in learning what happened and guiding the public with sound conclusions.

Details of the shooting were reported piecemeal Wednesday. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who had blocked a group of officers.

By the afternoon, several videos emerged that show the fatal moment. What the footage shows is this: While one officer stood by the driver’s side window, Good turned the vehicle to the right and accelerated. With the front-left side of the car, she appeared to bump another officer who had been standing in front of the hood. The second officer fired several shots, which fatally wounded Good and sent her crashing into cars parked along the side of a residential street.