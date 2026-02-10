The Free Press
Watch: A Night of Unfiltered Comedy to Celebrate the Right to Laugh
Breaking History
The Reluctant Prince: Can Reza Pahlavi Lead Iran’s Future? Q&A with Eli Lake
The Reluctant Prince: Can Reza Pahlavi Lead Iran’s Future? Q&A with Eli Lake
Eli Lake
Beloved by some, doubted by others, Pahlavi sits at the center of Iran’s uncertain future.
Iran’s regime is facing mounting internal pressure, and as that pressure grows, one name keeps resurfacing: Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last shah. For decades, Pahlavi has lived in a strange political space—at once a historical figure, a symbol of a different Iran, and now, increasingly, a potential player in whatever comes next.

Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Foreign Policy
Iran

