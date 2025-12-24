In Germany, Christmas markets this year are festooned with concrete barriers and police armed with automatic rifles.

The famous Christmas market in Salzburg, Austria, now includes 33 surveillance cameras and 24-hour security guards.

It’s the same story in France. Authorities in Paris have canceled the city’s New Year’s Eve party. Parisians will not be celebrating on the Champs- Élysées this year.

“Unfortunately, in France, there is such a turn toward savagery that everything becomes a pretext for violence,” said Bruno Retailleau, the head of France’s center-right Republican party.

There have been numerous ill-conceived or foiled attacks at Christmas markets—from Bavaria, in southeastern Germany, to Leipzig, in the east-central part of the country, to Lublin, Poland.