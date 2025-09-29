Perhaps no conversation in American public life is more myopic than the one over immigration. That’s because the debate is almost always about how many people we should take in—and not who.

The real conversation—and far more challenging to have publicly given how politically incorrect it is—is who exactly should we let into America? The quantity decision cannot be independent of the quality decision.

When you are judging entire populations and nations, it’s hard to remain polite. Luckily for you, I am a person who isn’t concerned about political correctness—and cares more about analyzing what’s good for America than I do about being uncontroversial.

There are five major policy arguments I typically hear: