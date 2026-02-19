The Psychology of Conspiracy Theories with Michael Shermer

As the founder of Skeptic magazine, Michael Shermer has long been defending reason against pseudoscience, investigating claims about life after death, paranormal phenomena, and even the mysteries of firewalking. In the early 2000s, he became widely known for his critiques of religion alongside other major figures in the New Atheism movement. In his new …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article