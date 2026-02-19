The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
The Psychology of Conspiracy Theories with Michael Shermer
Coleman Hughes
59M
Professional skeptic Michael Shermer sits down with Coleman Hughes to discuss how to evaluate truth—about everything from gender to UFOs.
Listen On:

As the founder of Skeptic magazine, Michael Shermer has long been defending reason against pseudoscience, investigating claims about life after death, paranormal phenomena, and even the mysteries of firewalking. In the early 2000s, he became widely known for his critiques of religion alongside other major figures in the New Atheism movement. In his new …

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Philosophy
Bonus Podcast Episode
Science

