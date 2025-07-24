Gaza may well be approaching a real hunger crisis.

Let’s break down why, unlike past lies about the situation in Gaza, new research is a real cause for concern, and what it means for Israel.

Yesterday, Yannay Spitzer, an assistant professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, shared his findings on food prices in Gaza before and during the war. Well aware of the propaganda that Hamas and its international allies have been pumping out of the strip since October 7, 2023, Spitzer noted that “the situation [in Gaza] is radically different from everything up to now.”

He goes one step further, suggesting that “without immediate change, a state of mass starvation seems inevitable.”

What makes him think that? Spitzer tracked the price of flour, which, as he notes, is “the most essential consumer good.”