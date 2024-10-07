October 7: A Year of Free Press Stories

October 7, 2023, was many things. It was the single worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It was the beginning of a war between Israel and Iran (through its proxies, and now with the Islamic Republic itself) that shows no signs of abating. It was a litmus test for the civilized world—one that too many have failed.

It was also, for The Free Press, a story that transformed our young company.

Since the day of the Hamas massacre, we have worked relentlessly to bring you news of the war, and its implications for the Middle East and the free world. In the past year, our team has published and produced more than 150 stories, podcasts, and videos. Today, on the first anniversary of 10/7, we want to present all of them for you in one place.

It’s a long list, and we’ve organized it into four sections. At the top of each section we’ve selected the must-read pieces. Below those selections is a chronological list of the rest (and we strongly recommend reading those, too).

We think this is important not just as an archive but as a resource for educators, writers, and anyone wanting to review this difficult year. —BW

Hamas understands the war they’re fighting. They’re not just killing and taking hostages; they’re warping the ideals of the West. Though it’s hard to choose, we know your time is limited, so if you have time to read only a few, here are the top stories in this section:

You Are the Last Line of Defense Bari Weiss

I had many ideas for this lecture before October 7. But after the world-transforming events of that day, I felt there was only one thing to talk about: the fight for the West. Read and watch my speech at the Federalist Society’s Barbara K. Olson Memorial lecture.

The Treason of the Intellectuals Niall Ferguson

Anyone who has a naive belief in the power of higher education to instill morality has not studied the history of German universities in the Third Reich.

The Wisdom of Hamas Matti Friedman

The terrorist group understands the war they’re fighting. Many in the West still don’t.

A journalist looks at the destruction after the October 7 Hamas attacks at Kibbutz Kfar Aza. (Christopher Furlong via Getty Images)

A War Against the Jews Michael Oren

Hatred of Israel cannot be distinguished from hatred of the Jewish people. Incontestably now, anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

The Day the Delusions Died Konstantin Kisin

A lot of people woke up on October 7 as progressives and went to bed that night feeling like conservatives. What changed?

And here’s everything else we published in this category, in chronological order:

This Is What ‘Decolonization’ Looks Like Peter Savodnik

‘It Is Right to Rebel! Israel, Go to Hell!’ Francesca Block and Olivia Reingold

When People Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them Bari Weiss

Young Jews Brace for ‘A Day of Global Jihad’ Maya Sulkin

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the Consulate General of Israel on October 9, 2023, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

We Went to a Pro-Palestine Protest. This Is What We Heard. Rupa Subramanya

My Phone Says 2023. It Feels Like 1948. Matti Friedman

The Ultimate Condescension Toward Palestinians John McWhorter

The Great Betrayal Suzy Weiss and Francesca Block

What Happens When There Aren’t Enough Jews to Lynch? Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt

Frantz Fanon, Oracle of Decolonization Eli Lake

The Antisemites Scream. And I Stiffen My Spine. Batya Ungar-Sargon

British Police ‘Are Giving In to the Mob’ Rupa Subramanya

I Once Thought British Jews Were Special. Not Anymore. Tanya Gold

The American Multimillionaire Marxists Funding Pro-Palestinian Rage

Francesca Block

The Struggle for Black Freedom Has Nothing to Do with Israel Coleman Hughes

Why Western Women Are Converting to Islam Francesca Block and Suzy Weiss

I Was Wrong About John Fetterman Peter Savodnik

MLK’s Former Speechwriter: ‘We Are Trying to Save the Soul of America’

Francesca Block

‘Antisemitism Is Again Becoming a Terrible Scourge’ Francesca Block

Could October 7 Bring Down the Squad? Eli Lake

The Holiday from History Is Over Bari Weiss

Why I Got a Gun Matti Friedman

American Anti-War Activists Cheer for Iran’s War Olivia Reingold

Among the Activists Plotting to Disrupt the DNC Olivia Reingold and Eli Lake

Israeli forces extract bodies of residents from a destroyed home. (Ilia Yefimovich via Getty Images)

What It Means to Choose Life Douglas Murray

Rashida Tlaib Speaks at Detroit Conference Tied to Terrorist Group Francesca Block and Eli Lake

Islamists Keep Stabbing People. Why Aren’t We Talking About It? Peter Savodnik

When Jew Hate Doesn’t Count Peter Savodnik

I Went to Cover a Protest. I Was Surrounded by a Mob. Olivia Reingold

Sheryl Sandberg: ‘I Was Wrong About Antisemitism’ Bari Weiss

Jamaal Bowman Loses Bigly Peter Savodnik and Julia Steinberg

Why French Jews Believed the Political Right Could Save Them—and France

Peter Savodnik

We Misunderstood the Nazis Matti Friedman

Hostage families and protesters take shelter below a bridge during a rocket launch on Tel Aviv on December 12, 2023. (Matan Golan via Getty Images)

It’s 1968 All Over Again Eli Lake

Israel-Bashing on the Agenda for National Teachers Union Francesca Block

Inside the Campaign to Blacklist ‘Zionist’ Therapists Sally Satel

John Fetterman Has No Regrets Peter Savodnik

‘Uncommitted’ Democrats Want to End Support for Israel. How Far Can They Push at This Week’s DNC? Eli Lake

When We Started to Lie Matti Friedman

The Moral Inversion of Rashida Tlaib—and the Smearing of Dana Nessel The Editors

Anti-Israel Professor’s Firing Sets ‘Very Dangerous Precedent’ Peter Savodnik

How Israel and its allies should react—and what their enemies might do next—after the worst genocide of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Here are the top must-read stories in this category:

Today is Israel’s 9/11 Noah Pollak

The terrorists went house to house. They maimed. They murdered. They mutilated. A dispatch from Israel on October 7, 2023.

A Time of War Bari Weiss and Douglas Murray

The West is ‘drunk on peace.’ What will it take to wake them up? Read, watch, and listen to Bari Weiss’s interview with The Free Press columnist.

The Gathering Storm

Bari Weiss and Haviv Rettig Gur discuss Israel’s uncertain future, how the current war reflects wider battles in Islam, and why Americans must realize they are living “inside” of history.

The Day After Michael Oren

At some point, the fighting will end. What comes next for Israel?

Twelve Murdered Children—and a Middle East on the Brink Matti Friedman

By doing everything possible to avoid conflict with Iran, the White House has emboldened the Iranian proxy system now attacking Israel from all directions.

How Many Children Is Israel Willing to Kill? Andrew Sullivan

Hamas bears ultimate responsibility for the carnage. The question is how much care Israel has been taking to minimize the collateral horror.

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents after an Israeli air strike. (Saeed Jaras via Getty Images)

And here’s everything else we published in this category, in chronological order:

War in Israel: Michael Oren Explains How ‘Evil’ Infiltrated the Country Bari Weiss interviews the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

Delusion in the White House. Bloodshed in Israel. Eli Lake

Hamas’s War on Israel: Everything You Need to Know Alana Newhouse and Jeremy Stern

The Gaza Hostage Crisis Is an American Hostage Crisis Armin Rosen

How Israel Got Ambushed Yaakov Katz

The New Axis of Evil: Condoleezza Rice on War in Israel and a Changed World

Bari Weiss interviews the former Secretary of State.

America Made Mistakes After 9/11. Here’s How Israel Can Avoid Them.

George Packer

Hamas’s Strategy of Human Sacrifice Douglas J. Feith

What Makes a War Just? Peter Savodnik

Six Myths About Hamas Alan Johnson

Israel—and America—Have No Choice but to Act Niall Ferguson and Jay Mens

America Can’t Intervene Everywhere. Where Should It? Isaac Grafstein

A World Spinning Out of Control Bari Weiss interviews Walter Russell Mead.

Israel’s Blueprint for a Revival of the West Saul Singer and Dan Senor

The Iran Delusion Michael Oren

American Troops Know: Iran Is Already at War with Us Eli Lake

The UN’s Terrorism Teachers Hillel C. Neuer

What If the Real War in Israel Hasn’t Even Started? Matti Friedman

Who Should Run Gaza After the War? Douglas J. Feith

Natan Sharansky in Israel Bari Weiss interviews the former Soviet dissident.

The Song of the Israel-Hamas War Matti Friedman

How Did the War Begin? With Iran’s Appeasers in Washington Michael Oren

Iran Attacked Israel. What Comes Next? Michael Moynihan interviews Michael Oren.

Reformed Hamas Militant Speaks Out: The Truth About Israel-Gaza Douglas Murray interviews “Son of Hamas” Mosab Hassan Yousef.

Israel Is Not Equivalent to Hamas Eli Lake

The Butcher Is Dead. What Comes Next for Iran? Reuel Marc Gerecht

Study Shows Israel Supplied ‘Sufficient’ Food to Gaza Eli Lake

Is Israel’s War Just? Eli Lake and Michael Moynihan debate Briahna Joy Gray and Jake Klein.

Northern Israel Is on Fire Matti Friedman

Why We Shouldn’t Trust ‘the Facts’ Coming Out of Gaza Eli Lake

Bibi-Trapped Matti Friedman

Iran’s New ‘Reformist’ President Is Anything But Eli Lake

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House on July 25, 2024. (Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

Netanyahu’s Visit Is a Test for the Democrats Michael Oren

The Conflict in the Middle East Is About One Thing: Iran Bari Weiss

A Middle East on the Brink Bari Weiss interviews Haviv Rettig Gur.

Whiplash in Israel Matti Friedman

Two Assassinations and a Transformed War Jonathan Schanzer

Should Israel Strike First? Michael Oren

No, Mr. President, the Protesters Don’t Have a Point Eli Lake

How Close Is Iran to the Bomb? Jay Solomon

Are U.S. Airlines Effectively Boycotting Israel? Jay Solomon

Hezbollah’s Hostages: A Special Series Presented by The Free Press Joseph Braude

Hezbollah’s Exploding Pagers Eli Lake

Hezbollah’s Pagers and Walkie-Talkies Explode. Now What? Bari Weiss interviews war correspondent Dexter Filkins.

Why Are Iran’s Thugs Free to Walk the Streets of New York? Jay Solomon

The Killing of Nasrallah—and the Virtue of Escalation Eli Lake

Let Israel Win the War Iran Started Eli Lake

Will Israel Bomb Iran’s Nuclear Sites? Jay Solomon

Can Israel Win Back What October 7 Took? Matti Friedman

How the American student came to worship Hamas’s death cult—and the consequences for higher education. Here are the top must-read stories in this category:

Why My Generation Hates Jews Julia Steinberg

My peers have been indoctrinated to believe that Jews are oppressors. And so even our mass slaughter is seen as justifiable revenge. Julia was invited to testify before Congress after we published this report.

The Kids vs. the Empire Peter Savodnik

No one I spoke to had been to Israel or the West Bank or Gaza or could define Zionism. A report from an encampment 7,248 miles from Gaza.

University Donors, Close Your Checkbooks Marc Rowan

Trustees, myself included, have sat in silence as our schools were taken over by ideologues. It’s time to wake up. Rowan’s piece revealed how donors were turning against colleges that failed to keep Jewish students safe.

How Texas A&M’s Deal with Qatar ‘Puts American Security at Risk’ Eli Lake

The troubling ties between one of America’s top nuclear engineering colleges and the state that harbors Hamas. Weeks after this piece published, Texas A&M announced it would start disbanding its Qatar campus and cease its operations there in 2028.

The ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ at Columbia University. (Selcuk Acar via Getty Images)

How U.S. Public Schools Teach Antisemitism Francesca Block

From pre-K lessons on “ethnic noses” to lectures on Israel as an apartheid state, students are learning that Jews are the enemy. This investigative piece revealed how deep the rot has penetrated our schools, with much of it funded by Qatar Foundation International.

Even Antisemites Deserve Free Speech Nadine Strossen and Pamela Paresky

In the wake of the brutal Hamas massacre, there have been calls to silence grotesque speech against our community. It’s understandable. But it’s wrong. A defense of free expression during a time of crisis for American colleges.

And here’s everything else we published in this category, in chronological order:

Campus Cowardice and Where the Buck Stops Bari Weiss

Qatar’s War for Young American Minds Eli Lake

Is Campus Rage Fueled by Middle Eastern Money? Bari Weiss

Safety First on Campus. Except for Jews Maya Sulkin

The Ouster of Penn’s President Won’t Fix the Problem Peter Savodnik

Why I Quit My Dream Job at MIT Mauricio Karchmer

NYC Public School Wipes Israel from the Map Francesca Block

NYU Professor Tells Students of Hamas Atrocities: ‘We Know It’s Not True’ Francesca Block

American Miseducation. A New Documentary from The Free Press Olivia Reingold

Does Suing Colleges for Antisemitism Actually Work? Eli Lake

Rising Antisemitism and Choosing Freedom Bari Weiss’s 92Y speech “The State of World Jewry.”

Camping Out at Columbia’s Communist Coachella Olivia Reingold

The ‘Micro-Intifada’: American Protesters Are Being Trained in ‘Militancy’

Francesca Block

Columbia Custodian Trapped by ‘Angry Mob’ Speaks Out Francesca Block

NYC Schools Chief: ‘Qataris Write the Check’ Francesca Block

Jewish Teacher Hides from Bronx Mob Francesca Block

Dropping Charges Against Columbia Protesters Is ‘Wrong,’ Says Janitor

Francesca Block and Jonas Du

You Can’t Blame Iran for America’s Anti-Israel Protests Eli Lake

NYU’s Pro-Palestine Coalition Says it Supports ‘Armed Struggle’ Francesca Block

Custodian Mario Torres confronts protesters in Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, on April 30, 2024. (Alex Kent via Getty Images)

College Students Plan to Skip Class for Palestine Francesca Block

One Rule for Frat Boys. Another for Violent Activists Francesca Block

When Students Become Terrorists Eli Lake looks at America’s history with Ivy League domestic terrorists.

Mob Rule and Moral Bankruptcy at Columbia William P. Barr

How Harvard Divinity Teaches Hate Rob L. Friedman

University Cancels Panel Because Author Is a ‘Zionist’ Joe Nocera

Accounts from the fighters, people who’ve lost their loved ones, and those who still suffer at the hands of Hamas. Here are the top must-read stories in this category:

The Palestinian ‘Traitor’ Risking Everything to Speak Out

He condemned the Hamas massacre. Now, his life is in danger. Bari Weiss interviews a West Bank resident persecuted for supporting Israel.

The Woman in the Hamas Video Is My Daughter Ayelet Levy Shachar

There are 17 young females still being held hostage. One of them is my girl, Naama. And time is running out. This plea, from a mother to the terrorists, was one of our most-read stories of the year.

My Old Friend Is Ripping Down Posters of Kidnapped Children Candace Mittel Kahn

Around the world, young people are tearing down photographs of innocent Israelis abducted by Hamas. One of them is Sarah. Honestly producer Candace Mittel Kahn writes of her shock after seeing a video of an old college friend defacing posters of the hostages.

Hamas Kidnapped My Father for Refusing to Be Their Puppet Ala Mohammed Mushtaha

Last weekend, twenty masked men dragged away my father—an imam in Gaza. His crime? He refused to brainwash his people with their politics. After we published Ala’s brave personal account, Hamas was publicly shamed into releasing his father.

This Muslim Israeli Woman Is the Hope of the Middle East

Bari Weiss meets iconoclastic TV anchor Lucy Aharish, who gives one of the “most moving” interviews in the history of Honestly.

Wartime Diary Douglas Murray

‘As the helicopters carrying the released hostages landed, traffic stopped. People got out of their cars and broke into song.’

The Stories—and Stakes—of War in Israel

Bari Weiss interviews Israelis about what they saw on October 7—including a woman who tells how eleven of her family members were taken hostage by Hamas.

And here’s everything else we published in this category, in chronological order:

From Joy to Terror: A Postcard from Jerusalem Daniel Gordis

I Was at a Music Festival When the Terror Began Arad Fruchter

Bring Back My Children: An Israeli Mother’s Plea Bari Weiss interviews a mother whose two children, aged 12 and 16, were taken hostage by Hamas.

Once, I Was a Peace Advocate. Now, I Have No Idealism Left Ilan Benjamin

What I Saw When I Guarded the Border with Gaza Jacob Katz

So Much of My Beloved Gaza Is Gone Amjad Abukwaik

Hamas terrorists surround a truck carrying a captured Israeli woman in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (AFP)

I Watched Hamas Unleash Hell David Patrikarakos

‘I Understood My Life Is Going to End’: A Mother Describes 20 Hours in a Safe Room Max Raskin

How Hamas Executed a Massacre, and How One Israeli with Nine Bullets Fought Back Bari Weiss answers three key questions in the wake of October 7: What happened that day, how did it happen, and what comes next.

Miracle in Hell: The Baby Twins Who Survived a Massacre Bari Weiss interviews a couple who is raising their twin nephews after they were orphaned by Hamas.

The Girls I Met in the Tunnels Agam Goldstein-Almog

Taken by Hamas: “Every Second of Our Lives is Trauma.” Bari Weiss speaks to family members of those taken by Hamas, including Rachel Goldberg, the mother of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who has since perished in the tunnels under Gaza.

The Free Press in Israel: A Special Limited Series from Our Week on the Ground:

Part 1: Running Toward Fire

Part 2: Shattered Illusions

Part 3: The Gathering Storm

The Free Press in Israel: A Special Limited Series from Our Week on the Ground:

Visiting Kibbutz Kfar Aza

Massacre at a Music Festival: Supernova Survivors

Bari Weiss meets Palestinians

Israel Killed 31 of My Family Members in Gaza. The Pro-Palestine Movement Isn’t Helping. Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib

Among the Mourners of Zion and Jerusalem Matti Friedman

A Year Ago Today, Terrorists Stole My Son Idit Ohel

To support more of our work covering the events in the Middle East and its effects on the West, become a Free Press subscriber today:

