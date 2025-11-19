The House voted Tuesday 427 to 1 to release any emails, interview transcripts, and recordings the federal government still has pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein. The Senate passed the bill a few hours later.

Even though Epstein died six years ago, the billionaire sex offender has ignited a populist inferno. The rage over Epstein is so powerful it forced President Donald Trump into a rare retreat. On Sunday evening, he reversed his initial opposition to releasing the files, writing on Truth Social that “we have nothing to hide.”

There are many reasons why Epstein remains an obsession for the country.

First, the Epstein affair is a prime example of a two-tiered justice system. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor—but served only 13 months at a minimum security prison, where he was allowed work release at one of his foundations six days a week.