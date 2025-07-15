The Polls Scream Mamdani, but Cuomo Won’t Quit
The former governor’s decision to stay in the race for New York City mayor gives the socialist front-runner yet another advantage.
“If the election were tomorrow, he’d run away with it.”
That is how one prominent New York City financier put it to me on Monday, reacting to a new poll showing 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani dominating the race for Gracie Mansion. That poll, released by progressive think tank Data for Progress, shows Mamdani, a first-term state legislator, crushing Andrew Cuomo, a former New York governor once believed to have White House potential.