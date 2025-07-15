“If the election were tomorrow, he’d run away with it.”

That is how one prominent New York City financier put it to me on Monday, reacting to a new poll showing 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani dominating the race for Gracie Mansion. That poll, released by progressive think tank Data for Progress, shows Mamdani, a first-term state legislator, crushing Andrew Cuomo, a former New York governor once believed to have White House potential.