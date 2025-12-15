I’m not someone who usually finds it difficult to know what to say. Today is different.

I am a senior at Brown University. Saturday night was a nightmare.

The day began normally. As I usually do on Saturdays, I slept in, then headed to our campus Chabad for lunch around 12:30 p.m. As always, the room was packed with about 30 people, and filled with love, warmth, and food. Our final exam period had just begun, and we commiserated about our studies and chatted about our plans for winter break.