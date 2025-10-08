The Free Press
The New York Mayoral Race: One Month Out
Oliver Wiseman
56M
With just one month until election day, the chances of Mayor Mamdani are higher than ever. We break down the race together with Mark Halperin, Olivia Reingold, and Oliver Wiseman.

We’re officially less than a month out from election day in New York City, and three leading candidates technically remain in the mayoral race: Republican Curtis Sliwa, who unsuccessfully ran four years ago; former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary; and Zohran Mamdani, the young democratic socialist. But the real question right now is: Is this a race at all?

Mamdani’s primary win and continued popularity have upended the traditional rules of New York politics and defied the expectations of the Democratic establishment. So this is an important race for America’s largest city, and also an important race when it comes to the direction of our national politics.

To break down the race, the latest polling, Cuomo’s possible paths to a comeback, and what a Mamdani mayoralty might mean for New York and the country, I sat down for a livestream with Free Press reporter Olivia Reingold and 2Way editor in chief Mark Halperin.

Oliver Wiseman
Oliver Wiseman is the deputy editor of The Free Press. Previously, he was the executive editor of The Spectator World and a regular contributor to UnHerd, City Journal, the Evening Standard, and a range of other publications.
Andrew Cuomo
New York City Mayoral Race
Zohran Mamdani
New York

