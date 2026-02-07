It’s rarely a good time to discuss football with your friends who are New York Jets fans, but this week, with the New England Patriots set to play the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, it was especially painful. The Jets have a connection to both teams, and it amounts to just another dagger to the heart for fans of a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010, and has a pathetic winning percentage of .421 this century.

Talking to these downtrodden Jets fans about those connections over the last few days, I couldn’t help but be reminded of the legendary season 10 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm when one of Larry David’s golf buddies kills himself over the nonstop misery the Jets have caused him. His suicide note reads, “I couldn’t take any more disappointment.”