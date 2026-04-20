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Michael Doran
Director of the Middle East Center at the Hudson Institute and cohost of the Israel Update Podcast. Follow him on Twitter @Doranimated.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Foreign Policy
Iran
Terrorism
Israel
Diplomacy
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