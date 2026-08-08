Welcome back to The Weekend Press! Today, Suzy Weiss on Ariana Grande’s disturbing turn. Liel Leibovitz on the trouble with “Ted Lasso.” Two Drinks with Al Roth, the Nobel laureate who thinks buying an organ is fine. The young man who quit finance to become a vagabond. And more!
But first: Caitlin Flanagan wants to tear down a Los Angeles museum.
Not all art is created equal. Human beings have understood this ever since a guy drew a woolly mammoth on the wall of a cave—and have argued, sometimes ferociously, about what deserves to be lauded, and what can be consigned to the dustbin of history.
When we do this, we’re really asking some of life’s big questions: What’s meaningful? What makes us feel something? What will still be true a century from now?
But then along came a theory that caused art history to eat itself from the inside out. It decreed that valuing some things more than others was problematic, actually. There should be no hierarchy. And the Western canon isn’t based on an objective sense of truth and beauty but on racism, colonialism, bigotry.
Critical theory, as it’s known, has become an orthodoxy of the art elite—and it has seeped into the institutions they run.
Which brings us to the newly renovated Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), which was once the largest encyclopedic museum west of the Mississippi—but now, according to our columnist Caitlin Flanagan, looks more like a sinister garage sale.
Michael Govan, the CEO of the museum, scoffs at that idea. To quote him: “We’re going to create knowledge by putting things in categories and distinguishing.” And so, writes Caitlin, in the new LACMA artworks from wildly different eras and areas are jumbled up together, for no discernible reason: “Sumerian relief structures next to black-and-white photographs and, depending on the day, a performance artist on a bicycle pedaling around.”
The message is this: “They’re all the same.”
“Would it be churlish,” asks Caitlin, “to point out that if people hadn’t been creating knowledge by ‘putting things in categories and distinguishing,’ Govan wouldn’t be able to preside over a museum that hangs in midair?”
The truth is, if more of our museums fall to this destructive philosophy, future generations will never benefit from the knowledge that allowed Govan to take a sledgehammer to categories: the knowledge of how artists are linked, how one era followed another, how new styles were born. A knowledge of art history, in other words.
And Caitlin, for one, doesn’t want that to happen.
”I visited the new LACMA three times over two weeks, and it radicalized me,” she writes in today’s essay. “Here was the first museum I’ve ever wanted to tear down.”
Second Thought
This week, a concerningly skeletal Ariana Grande released a music video in which she takes a chainsaw to some entertainment executives and ends up covered in their blood. Then, a couple of days later, she announced she was taking a step back from public life after the completion of her Eternal Sunshine tour. In the latest episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot unpack what’s going on here, before diving into some other goings-on, like MAHA’s new favorite plastic-free water brand.
“They say there’s a whole credit card in your brain full of microplastics,” Suzy says. “I hope mine’s platinum.”
Click below to watch the video, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. And for more of Suzy’s thoughts on the gory Grande story, don’t miss her newsletter!
Knock Knock, It’s Cupid!
A new batch of ads from single Free Pressers is live on the site. Click here to meet a California conservative, a recovering workaholic looking for love nearing retirement, or a man who built his own house and is now ready to build a relationship. Your special someone could be just one email away! If you’d like to take a chance at Free Press love, write a paragraph that defines you, including your age, where you live, and what you’re looking for, and send it over to Cupid@TheFP.com.
This week, Larissa Phillips asked: Should I buy a gun? Read her essay on the dilemma, then read the comments, in which Free Press readers gave their advice. Also this week, Joe Nocera wrote about the man who just lost $35 billion, and River Page tried making the recipe featured in RFK Jr.’s new cooking show. . .
How should you spend the rest of your weekend? We asked our assistant editor Josh Code for his recommendations…
📚Read… Interpreter of Maladies, by Jhumpa Lahiri. I picked up this book because I loved its title, and because it won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2000—back when that sort of thing mattered. Ever the cynic when it comes to identity-centric literature, I was surprised to find myself incredibly moved by this short story collection themed around the Indian diaspora (yes, there were tears). The characters are desperate and unvarnished. The narrative twists and turns feel earned. The author’s prose is that rare sort where you find yourself wanting to reread each story to study it, to figure out how the hell she pulled that off. My favorite stories from the mix were “A Temporary Matter,” “Sexy,” and “The Third and Final Continent.”
📺 Watch… Madonna: Truth or Dare. Awed by the catchiness of Confessions II, Madonna’s 10th chart-topping album in her five-decade career, I recently dedicated myself to the study of Madge history (herstory?). This particular documentary, filmed during her 1990 Blonde Ambition world tour, captures the star’s life on the road. There are celebrity cameos, scandals, and diva moments, but the best part is seeing the family she forms with her backup dancers and singers, whom she leads in prayer before every show. Fans of the singer will no doubt enjoy the film. For the unacquainted, consider it a portrait of a woman living the American dream, warts and all. It’s definitely not the film Madonna would have made about herself. It’s a time capsule of what celebrity meant—and what it cost—in a pre-influencer world.
🌮Eat… Code’s EZ Tacos. If you missed this week’s inane drama on right-wing Twitter, what you need to know is: The burrito prices are too damn high. If you’re looking to save a buck, or the employees at your local Chipotle are starting to recognize you, try making this taco recipe at home. Cook one cubed potato in oil until it’s golden brown, then add half an onion and a few cloves of garlic, season with salt and pepper, and drop in a pound of ground beef. Mash up the beef, brown it, then add your favorite taco seasoning and a half cup of water. Mix it all together and cook for a couple more minutes, then serve with whatever toppings you like. Live más, for less!
Last but not least: Behold this stunning photo of Madonna, captured on her Blonde Ambition tour.
That’s all, folks! Have a great weekend.
Ariana Grande and Eternal Sunshine. An oxymoron for morons, which seems to have become a sign of the times.
From "Jews/Feminists/Queers/Sex Workers/Fatties For Hamas", Chrislam, DEI exclusive of Zionists, white Christian males, Republicans and capitalists
Nobody is above the law- unless they are the right kind of criminals who have committed the most egregious crimes.
Marxist/Islamism is "Progressive", Tony Fauci is America's premier Doctor and selfless public servant. The leftist rhetoric is stoking division and political violence
/Trump is a unifier.
Trump is using the DOJ as for political vengeance/When we take the majority, we are going to prosecute Trump and every member of the GOP.
Elizabeth Warren is a "Person of Color",AIPAC is acting as a foreign agent and spending millions of taxpayer dollars to elect Conservatives,target Democrats and spread Islamophobia/Socialists and pandering Dems aren't taking corporate or foreign money -CAIR/SJU/Qatar/Iran/Soros/Neville Singham/Rockefeller Bros/Ford Foundation/Code Pink/Hatem Bazian/Palestine Legal/WESPAC/Reid Hoffman/Ben Cohen/JVP/Morgan Stanley-Chase Manhattan/Pierre Omidyar/Pritzker Family/Goldman/Gelman Family/Eric Schmidt/Tom Steyer/J Street/Goldman-Gelman Family+ don't count. For the record, AIPAC doesn't back Republicans. And Miriam Adelson withdrew funding from AIPAC .
Other favorites include NYC and WaPo headlines eulogizing Solemaini as a "Folk Hero and Poet", Al Baghdadi as " An Austere Religious Scholar", Khomeini as "A Religious Scholar With a Soft Voice and Sense of Humor Who Loved Reading Hemingway , Melville , Victor Hugo" , Jamal Khashoggi was a " Saudi Dissident Journalist and Liberal Reformist( He was neither a journalist, dissident nor reformist, didn't speak English, was a Salafist fundamentalist terrorist, an agent of Iran/Turkey/Qatar,mentored by Osama Bin Laden, the propaganda pieces were written by Al Jazeera staff and was a bigamist), Castro was "A Man Of The People", Che' was an iconic freedom activist and YOU are all racist, White Supremacists, misogynists, Islamophobes, homophobes,AIPAC lobbyists and drumroll... Mossad!
Regarding the section about “Truth or Dare” and this comment: “It’s definitely not the film Madonna would have made about herself”, having grown up in the Madonna era and seen the movie when it came out in theaters , it’s exactly the movie Madonna would make about herself. And she did. It was a love story to herself and her ego at the time. With all due respect to Josh Code- he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.