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Gail's avatar
Gail
4d

Ariana Grande and Eternal Sunshine. An oxymoron for morons, which seems to have become a sign of the times.

From "Jews/Feminists/Queers/Sex Workers/Fatties For Hamas", Chrislam, DEI exclusive of Zionists, white Christian males, Republicans and capitalists

Nobody is above the law- unless they are the right kind of criminals who have committed the most egregious crimes.

Marxist/Islamism is "Progressive", Tony Fauci is America's premier Doctor and selfless public servant. The leftist rhetoric is stoking division and political violence

/Trump is a unifier.

Trump is using the DOJ as for political vengeance/When we take the majority, we are going to prosecute Trump and every member of the GOP.

Elizabeth Warren is a "Person of Color",AIPAC is acting as a foreign agent and spending millions of taxpayer dollars to elect Conservatives,target Democrats and spread Islamophobia/Socialists and pandering Dems aren't taking corporate or foreign money -CAIR/SJU/Qatar/Iran/Soros/Neville Singham/Rockefeller Bros/Ford Foundation/Code Pink/Hatem Bazian/Palestine Legal/WESPAC/Reid Hoffman/Ben Cohen/JVP/Morgan Stanley-Chase Manhattan/Pierre Omidyar/Pritzker Family/Goldman/Gelman Family/Eric Schmidt/Tom Steyer/J Street/Goldman-Gelman Family+ don't count. For the record, AIPAC doesn't back Republicans. And Miriam Adelson withdrew funding from AIPAC .

Other favorites include NYC and WaPo headlines eulogizing Solemaini as a "Folk Hero and Poet", Al Baghdadi as " An Austere Religious Scholar", Khomeini as "A Religious Scholar With a Soft Voice and Sense of Humor Who Loved Reading Hemingway , Melville , Victor Hugo" , Jamal Khashoggi was a " Saudi Dissident Journalist and Liberal Reformist( He was neither a journalist, dissident nor reformist, didn't speak English, was a Salafist fundamentalist terrorist, an agent of Iran/Turkey/Qatar,mentored by Osama Bin Laden, the propaganda pieces were written by Al Jazeera staff and was a bigamist), Castro was "A Man Of The People", Che' was an iconic freedom activist and YOU are all racist, White Supremacists, misogynists, Islamophobes, homophobes,AIPAC lobbyists and drumroll... Mossad!

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MMP's avatar
MMP
6dEdited

Regarding the section about “Truth or Dare” and this comment: “It’s definitely not the film Madonna would have made about herself”, having grown up in the Madonna era and seen the movie when it came out in theaters , it’s exactly the movie Madonna would make about herself. And she did. It was a love story to herself and her ego at the time. With all due respect to Josh Code- he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

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