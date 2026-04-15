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James Grant
James Grant is the founder and editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer. His most recent book is Friends Until the End: Edmund Burke and Charles Fox in the Age of Revolution (W.W. Norton).
Tags:
Finance
Money
History
Taxes
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