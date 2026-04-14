It’s Tuesday, April 14. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Peter Savodnik interviews Matt Mahan, “the normie candidate” for California governor. Arthur Brooks on what Harvard gets wrong about grade inflation. Should the government tame AI’s most powerful models? And much more.
But first: new fronts in the transgender wars.
Is a war over transgender identity still raging in America? If you ask President Donald Trump, he’ll say the dispute was settled when he was elected in 2024. By Election Day, polls showed that a majority of Americans believed “changing one’s gender is morally wrong,” while more than 60 percent opposed transition surgeries and hormone treatments for minors. Trump and Republicans pledged to roll back transgender norms and practices, and their victory seemed to reflect a broad mandate.
Yet the war has simply shifted to other fronts. Proponents of transgender identity gained influence within America’s medical and legal institutions long before the issue became a matter of public debate. Today, lawyers, judges, doctors, and lawmakers are struggling behind the scenes, either to roll back that progress, or to entrench trans identity in how the country operates despite widespread public skepticism.
For a close-up view of this quiet war, take a look at the American Medical Association. In February, it took the bold step of discouraging gender reassignment surgery for minors. But then came the revolt, with many of its members and several other groups suggesting that the change was a gross kowtow to Trump. Benjamin Ryan has the details on the fight among doctors over the basic rules for how we treat our children.
The Supreme Court entered the fray last month with a major ruling. The justices held that the practice of discouraging patients from embracing trans identity is protected by the First Amendment. James Kirchick believes this type of counseling helps undo a new kind of “conversion therapy,” in which therapists steer children with same-sex attraction toward adopting an entirely new gender. Read the piece for an explanation of how trans identity and same-sex attraction often end up at odds, despite their shared support from progressive activists.
—Mene Ukueberuwa
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Pope Leo XIV told reporters yesterday he is “not afraid of the Trump administration” and will continue calling for peace, after Trump posted a lengthy message criticizing the pontiff over the weekend. For more on the escalating tensions between the Vatican and the White House, read Mattia Ferraresi’s piece “Why the Vatican and the White House Are on the Outs.”
A federal judge on Monday dismissed Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting of a sexually suggestive birthday letter bearing Trump’s name that was included in an album compiled for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday. The judge ruled that Trump failed to plausibly allege the paper acted with “actual malice.” Trump can try to revive the suit.
A CBS News poll released Monday found that 51 percent of Americans say high gas prices have been a financial hardship. The average price per gallon reached $4.13 on Sunday and is likely to climb now that the Strait of Hormuz blockade is in effect.
Key NATO allies refused to join the Trump blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Among them was British prime minister Keir Starmer, who told the BBC on Monday that the UK would not support the blockade, “whatever the pressure.”
Draft registration is going automatic. The Selective Service System will automatically enroll all American men aged 18 to 25 in the draft pool by the end of 2026, per a new law signed by President Trump in December. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to rule out a reinstatement of the draft, saying Trump “wisely keeps his options on the table.”
The FBI yesterday raided the home of 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama, who is accused of traveling from the Houston area to San Francisco last Friday to throw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home. Moreno-Gama allegedly also planned to burn down the AI company’s headquarters and kill those inside.
The Pope should stop trying to make himself out as a victim. He chastised Trump and Trump doesn't take any criticism from anyone. Catholics may believe that the Pope is Gods emissary on earth, but Trump is not a catholic. Also what is the Trump Administration going to do to the Pope? Seriously how infantile on the Pope's part. The throne of St. Peter is not a middle school playground in Chicago. If he is above the fray he needs to act like it.
Here's an idea, maybe the Pope should remember he is the head of 2 billion catholics and actually care about the ones being slaughtered In Africa by Islamists. Not a word about that. There was a massacre Palm Sunday. Nope, not a peep out of Leo. But he had a meltdown because of what happened Palm Sunday in Jerusalem when a Hamas loving prelate decided to break Israeli law in the middle of a war (and yes Israel fixed the issue, but that is not the point is it). Maybe he should actually pay attention to what the mullahs say and do, but heck what is another 6 million dead Jews to the Vatican? Does he really think that when the Islamists say they want to take over the world, that he will be spared?
Oh no, the UK isn't helping with the blockade? They don't even have a viable navy anymore. They aren't even a real country thanks to Starmer.
Good, let the selective service be automatic. I took both of my sons to the Post Office to register on their 18th birthday. You don't want to defend this country, go live somewhere else. (My oldest had dreamed of attending West Point, but they don't take persons on the autism spectrum, none of the militaries do, so we redirected him.)There are billions who would happily take their place. (Of course the Pentagon says that the majority of 18 year olds are actually too fat to pass the physical exam, so that is another issue)
Ben Ryan does the best reporting on this subject ( The transing of minors ) and had been at it for years
Bravo
This whole scandal is a result of a perfect storm societally
-Ascendance of DEI WOKE ideology
-the widespread / pervasive use of SSRIs in pregnant women and in pediatrics
SSRIS have long been known to blunt libido and sexual function
they were approved on short term studies for short term use in adults
Off label the use was expanded to children with no concern for what it might do to their developing brain /mind and sexuality and function
- The destruction of the doctor patient relationship by hospital take overs so now close to 90% of all drs are employed
even those not involved directly were afraid to express their opinion and horror for the real threat of retribution from their employers
many sadly looked the other way
Great debt of gratitude to Dr Eithan Haim a young surgical resident who put his entire career on the line to blow the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital-lies and deceptions re their pediatric gender program
Every standard and norm of Evidence Based medicine was violated to bring us this scandal -that would never have gotten off the ground when Independent doctors controlled the hospital medical committees and had functioning hospital medical staffs
Couple that with the fraud and lies from WPATH and psychiatry and pediatrics etc -this is a tragedy forced many reasons
No medical person with integrity will go near this field now
what have we done??
The AMA does not represent most physicians ( less than 15% )
it used to be a worthwhile organization but lost its mission a few decades ago
It is largely a money making org that uses the good name the AMA used to have to lobby for the Hospital Insurer pharma cartel
Doctors know this
what the AMA does or doesn’t say should have no relevance
there is no reality of biology to the Trans cult movement-it’s a social movement not grounded in science or truth