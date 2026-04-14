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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
4m

The Pope should stop trying to make himself out as a victim. He chastised Trump and Trump doesn't take any criticism from anyone. Catholics may believe that the Pope is Gods emissary on earth, but Trump is not a catholic. Also what is the Trump Administration going to do to the Pope? Seriously how infantile on the Pope's part. The throne of St. Peter is not a middle school playground in Chicago. If he is above the fray he needs to act like it.

Here's an idea, maybe the Pope should remember he is the head of 2 billion catholics and actually care about the ones being slaughtered In Africa by Islamists. Not a word about that. There was a massacre Palm Sunday. Nope, not a peep out of Leo. But he had a meltdown because of what happened Palm Sunday in Jerusalem when a Hamas loving prelate decided to break Israeli law in the middle of a war (and yes Israel fixed the issue, but that is not the point is it). Maybe he should actually pay attention to what the mullahs say and do, but heck what is another 6 million dead Jews to the Vatican? Does he really think that when the Islamists say they want to take over the world, that he will be spared?

Oh no, the UK isn't helping with the blockade? They don't even have a viable navy anymore. They aren't even a real country thanks to Starmer.

Good, let the selective service be automatic. I took both of my sons to the Post Office to register on their 18th birthday. You don't want to defend this country, go live somewhere else. (My oldest had dreamed of attending West Point, but they don't take persons on the autism spectrum, none of the militaries do, so we redirected him.)There are billions who would happily take their place. (Of course the Pentagon says that the majority of 18 year olds are actually too fat to pass the physical exam, so that is another issue)

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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
9m

Ben Ryan does the best reporting on this subject ( The transing of minors ) and had been at it for years

Bravo

This whole scandal is a result of a perfect storm societally

-Ascendance of DEI WOKE ideology

-the widespread / pervasive use of SSRIs in pregnant women and in pediatrics

SSRIS have long been known to blunt libido and sexual function

they were approved on short term studies for short term use in adults

Off label the use was expanded to children with no concern for what it might do to their developing brain /mind and sexuality and function

- The destruction of the doctor patient relationship by hospital take overs so now close to 90% of all drs are employed

even those not involved directly were afraid to express their opinion and horror for the real threat of retribution from their employers

many sadly looked the other way

Great debt of gratitude to Dr Eithan Haim a young surgical resident who put his entire career on the line to blow the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital-lies and deceptions re their pediatric gender program

Every standard and norm of Evidence Based medicine was violated to bring us this scandal -that would never have gotten off the ground when Independent doctors controlled the hospital medical committees and had functioning hospital medical staffs

Couple that with the fraud and lies from WPATH and psychiatry and pediatrics etc -this is a tragedy forced many reasons

No medical person with integrity will go near this field now

what have we done??

The AMA does not represent most physicians ( less than 15% )

it used to be a worthwhile organization but lost its mission a few decades ago

It is largely a money making org that uses the good name the AMA used to have to lobby for the Hospital Insurer pharma cartel

Doctors know this

what the AMA does or doesn’t say should have no relevance

there is no reality of biology to the Trans cult movement-it’s a social movement not grounded in science or truth

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