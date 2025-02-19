If Hamas’s statement is true, this week will bring a tragic, though not unexpected, close to a painful episode: the fate of the rest of the Bibas family.

Yarden Bibas was released this month by Hamas after nearly 500 days in captivity, and the terror group claims it will soon deliver the bodies of his wife, Shiri, and two sons, Ariel and Kfir. Ariel was four when he was taken on October 7, 2023, and Kfir was nine months old.