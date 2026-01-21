The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
89
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
JH's avatar
JH
8m

Not a lot of good news in TFP; we may need a humorous political contributor or Mamet more often!

Reply
Share
Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
9m

Ms. Cook is not your average borrower. She’s a Federal Reserve Governor with regulatory and oversight responsibilities for the financial system. If anyone should know and scrupulously follow the rules, it should be her. So, for goodness sake, can we get an answer to the question, did she lie on her mortgage application or not? Or is it another instance of “rules for thee, but not for me”.

Reply
Share
87 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice