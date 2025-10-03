The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Simon Sebag Montefiore
Simon Sebag Montefiore is the author of the updated revised, Jerusalem:the Biography. He has just published a new illustrated book for children and adults, Jerusalem: The City That Changed the World.
Tags:
United Kingdom
Policy
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice