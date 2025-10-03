A few thoughts from a British Jew after the fast: I awake like many Jews all over the world, with a strangely sorry feeling. Why is this Day of Atonement not like others? Then I remember the Yom Kippur murders.

As we were fasting on the most solemn day in the Jewish year, the terrible news arrived of the terror attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, by a man who crashed his car into a crowd and began stabbing people attending morning services. Two congregants were killed, another three seriously injured.

I remember as a child, on Yom Kippur in 1973, when Egypt and Syria attacked Israel—but that was a battle of states and armies. This was the cold-blooded murder of ordinary British people: Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.