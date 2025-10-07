The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn More About the Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Race
Ideas
History
Make a comment
Comments
126
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Bill O's avatar
Bill O
1m

I have never seen so many comments that I agreed with in this forum.

Like a lot of you, I’m past tired of the mantra: “The United States is an evil place and the evilness started even before there was a United States (1619 Project).”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeremy Bounce Rumblethud's avatar
Jeremy Bounce Rumblethud
1m

Africans did not only take slaves to sell to white slavers. Slavery was the mainstay of many African economies and whole kingdoms long before any Europeans arrived to get in on the business, and it was horrific. There are very credible accounts of celebrations in what is now West Africa in which scores of slaves were routinely tortured to death for the amusement of onlookers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
124 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice