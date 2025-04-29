The Handsome Face of Terror Apologia
Hasan Piker has been called a ‘model for the future of progressive media.’ He also calls Jews ‘inbred,’ and says Zionists should be treated like neo-Nazis.
44
On Sunday, The New York Times ran a bouncy profile of an online influencer who has made millions telling Gen Z that socialism rocks. His name is Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, and he has 2.8 million followers on the livestream platform Twitch, where he broadcasts live from his West Hollywood home for eight hours every day, commenting on everything from the latest Supreme Court ruling to his workout regimen. The Times’ headline initially described him as “A Progressive Mind in a MAGA body”—it later changed to “A Progressive Mind in a Body Made for the ‘Manosphere’ ”—and spilled much ink analyzing his sex appeal.
Buried in the prose is a passing acknowledgement of a far darker side of Piker’s appeal.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events