The ‘Great Awokening’ and the Death of Nuance with Thomas Chatterton Williams

In his latest book, Summer of Our Discontent, social commentator Thomas Chatterton Williams examines the complexities and contradictions of the so-called “Great Awokening,” beginning in the 2010s and peaking in the explosive summer of 2020.
I sat down live with Thomas, in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss his book and the cul…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment