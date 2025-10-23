The Free Press
The ‘Great Awokening’ and the Death of Nuance with Thomas Chatterton Williams
Coleman Hughes
42M
The social commentator on how America’s racial optimism gave way to moral panic.

In his latest book, Summer of Our Discontent, social commentator Thomas Chatterton Williams examines the complexities and contradictions of the so-called “Great Awokening,” beginning in the 2010s and peaking in the explosive summer of 2020.

I sat down live with Thomas, in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss his book and the cul…

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Race
For Free People.
