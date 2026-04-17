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The Future of Warfighting Technology Is Now, with Aviv Shapira
Aaron MacLean
54M
An Israeli defense-tech founder explains how AI-powered drone swarms, born in gaming and sports tech, are reshaping modern warfare.

Aviv Shapira, the co-founder and CEO of XTEND, joins the show to discuss his journey from competitive drone racing to building groundbreaking defense technology. How are drone swarms changing warfare? What are the ethical implications of AI weaponry? What happens if this technology falls into the wrong hands? What comes next?

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
Drones

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