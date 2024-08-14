The Free Press Live: August 8, 2024

For our first official live show, co-hosts Michael Moynihan and Batya Ungar-Sargon sat down with Coleman Hughes and Rupa Subramanya. They discussed Tim Walz’s “stolen valor,” Kamala Harris’s far-left hecklers, the ongoing Olympics gender controversy, the UK’s crackdown on civil liberties, and much more.

We hope you enjoy—and that you tune in live next week on X or YouTube or right here on this page for another installment with Michael, Batya, more Free Pressers, and new guests to discuss the news.