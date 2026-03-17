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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Tal Fortgang
Tal Fortgang is a legal policy fellow and adviser to the president at the Manhattan Institute.
Stu Smith
Stu Smith is an investigative analyst with City Journal.
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