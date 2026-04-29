Two days after U.S. special forces rescued an American pilot from Iran, an AI-generated Lego film recreating the entire mission was already racking up millions of views on X. Filmmaker Charlie Curran made it in 30 minutes. Pirate Wires’ Ryan Hassan sat down with him to talk about how he’s building a full AI film studio in LA, why the Marvelfication of Hollywood was always going to crack the system open, and what comes next. We’re republishing it in our pages today, but for some of the sharpest writing on all things tech, be sure to follow the work of our colleagues over at Pirate Wires.

Two days after U.S. special forces rescued an American soldier from the depths of the Iranian mountains, an AI-generated film went viral on X. At just over a minute long, it recreates the entire saga of DUDE-44 (the call sign of the fallen jet). . . with Lego soldiers, fighter jet explosions, and a (again, Lego) POTUS feature. Bricky helicopters fly through Iranian mountains while soldiers on the ground try to survive plastic shoot-outs.

Title: Rescuing American Pilot in Iran (2026, colorized)

The post exploded (sorry), collecting millions of views.

“Hollywood will not be able to keep up with this,” one viewer wrote. “It just happen [sic] 2 days ago and there’s already a short movie.”

“We deserve a full length feature!!” someone else replied.

“I don’t care what your political stance is, God Bless Our Troops and God Bless America,” said one patriot.

This instant classic is the work of Charlie Curran, a filmmaker testing the limits of the form with the help of AI. He started posting short films on X in January and has made a name for himself since then, generating tens of millions of views (and $27K from X payouts in just 2 weeks). He’s even drawn attention from Elon Musk. . . in response to an AI-generated horror film he created titled Titty Killer 5.