Jon Ossoff is widely regarded as the most vulnerable senator in the 2026 midterm elections. Faced with a tough reelection fight, the Georgia Democrat, 38, has settled on what he presumably thinks is a winning message: attacking billionaires and corporations, and their influence on American politics.

“The vast sums of corporate and billionaire money in our political system, with or without Trump, are why ordinary people are so ill-served by elected officials and by Congress,” Ossoff said in September in an appearance on Pod Save America, the popular podcast hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama. Speaking recently behind the lectern at a church in the Peach State, Ossoff insisted that he is fighting the “money that corrupts our politics.”

It’s a familiar rallying cry for Ossoff, who, since his first campaign and successful Senate bid in 2021, has attacked wealthy people who “manipulate elections.” But ahead of the 2026 midterms, Ossoff is just one example of a series of Senate candidates attacking billionaires and big corporations all while still taking money from the superrich and corporate-funded PACs, according to campaign finance records.