Signs that the progressive left is accruing power and influence in the Democratic Party are everywhere. In the New York City mayoral race, self-styled socialist Zohran Mamdani has a double-digit lead. In arenas across the country, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour played to raucous, standing-room only crowds. And in the tumult of the government shutdown, even middle-of-the-road Democrats are following the progressives’ lead, insisting that they won’t relent until Republicans agree to extend Obamacare subsidies.

But there’s another way to chart the momentum of the progressive left, and that’s by following the money. A Free Press analysis of the latest quarterly campaign finance filings shows that big-name progressives are out-fundraising moderates.