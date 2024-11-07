The Democrats’ Identity Crisis

Well, that didn’t work.
There are many reasons that Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost so thoroughly last night. But they’re for another day. Right now, let’s acknowledge the biggest problem, the overarching problem, which is that the Democrats are not a political party. The Republicans are a party—a repugnant party, to me, but a p…
Maintaining The Free
Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
- Unlimited Articles including weekly columns
- Early access to live events
- Access to the comments section
Already have an account? Sign in
Close Guidelines
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .