Two days after Donald Trump thumped Kamala Harris in November 2024, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton blamed his party’s loss, in no small part, on its obsession with transgender rights.

The Massachusetts congressman was immediately met with a tsunami of hate from the left—which only proved his point. They called him a Nazi. They said he should resign. Tufts University political science students were warned not to intern for him. They promised to primary him, and in July, a software engineer who identifies as “agender, trans, queer, and proudly Unitarian-Universalist” jumped in the race.

When I asked the congressman, a few weeks after his impolitic remarks, why he had made a point of antagonizing so many of his fellow Democrats, he said: “We’ve worked so hard at becoming tolerant that we’ve become intolerant.”