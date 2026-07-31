The Dark Side of Motherhood

In this episode Suzy Weiss sits down with journalist Amy Chozick, who has spent her career covering some of America’s most polarizing women—from Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels to Elizabeth Holmes and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

They explore what these wildly different women have in common, why they’re judged so harshly, and what the public gets wrong about them. Then they turn to Chozick’s new novel, With Friends Like You, and the growing wave of books exposing the darker side of motherhood and why it feels like part of you dies when you have children.

Plus: a stirring defense of Lorena Bobbitt.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.