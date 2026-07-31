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The Dark Side of Motherhood
Suzy Weiss
44M
And what Amy Chozick learned after years of covering women like Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Holmes, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
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In this episode Suzy Weiss sits down with journalist Amy Chozick, who has spent her career covering some of America’s most polarizing women—from Hillary Clinton and Stormy Daniels to Elizabeth Holmes and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

They explore what these wildly different women have in common, why they’re judged so harshly, and what the public gets wrong about them. Then they turn to Chozick’s new novel, With Friends Like You, and the growing wave of books exposing the darker side of motherhood and why it feels like part of you dies when you have children.

Plus: a stirring defense of Lorena Bobbitt.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.
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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Women
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