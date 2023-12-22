The Case of Kate Cox—and the Trouble with the Abortion Debate

Over the last month, America has been witnessing one of the biggest abortion battles in the country since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Today, Bari shares her thoughts on the case of Kate Cox. She explains why it’s an appalling example of the cruelty of near-total abortion bans, and a tragic rebuttal to the pro-life claim that exceptions to these bans allow for a doctor and patient to make decisions in the woman’s best medical interest. And, Bari explains why she still grapples with the other side of the abortion debate—and why we all need to.

